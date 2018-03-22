SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court says colleges in the state have a responsibility to protect students from foreseeable acts of violence in the classroom and other settings connected to their studies.

The court issued the ruling on Thursday in a lawsuit against the University of California regents by a UCLA student, Katherine Rosen, who was stabbed by a classmate in 2009 during a chemistry class.

Rosen said school officials failed to warn students that her attacker, then 21-year-old Damon Thompson, was potentially violent despite months of reports about his paranoid and threatening behavior.

Thompson acknowledged the attack and was found not guilty by reason of insanity and sent to a mental hospital.