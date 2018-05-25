SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal to create health care price controls in California has died.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee declined to advance the measure ahead of a crucial Friday deadline.

Democratic Assemblyman Ash Kalra of San Jose says he’ll continue working on his bill next year.

AB3087 would have allowed the state government to set prices for hospital stays, doctor visits, hip replacements and any other health care services. It aimed to tamp down on rising health care prices and had won backing from several influential unions.

Health care providers warned it would threaten hospital finances and jobs and encourage doctors to move out of state or retire, making it harder for people to see a physician when they’re sick.