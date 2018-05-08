LOS ANGELES (AP) — So far, the sale of legal marijuana in California isn’t bringing in the green stuff.
Broad legal sales kicked off on Jan. 1. State officials had estimated California would bank $175 million from excise and cultivation taxes by the end of June.
But estimates released Tuesday by the state Legislative Analyst’s Office show just $34 million came in between January and March.
Seth Kerstein, an economist with the office, says tax collections are expected to pick up significantly but it’s unlikely California will reap $175 million by midyear.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
The lackluster figure appears to reflect a bumpy rollout of licenses for the state’s new legal marketplace.
Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration will release its own tax figures later this week.