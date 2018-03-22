POMONA, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is planning to attend the memorial service of a rookie police officer fatally shot in the face when a suspect fired on him through a door in Pomona.

The service for Officer Greggory Casillas will be held Thursday morning at a Pomona church.

The 30-year-old Casillas is survived by his wife and two children and had worked for Pomona police just six months when he was killed March 9.

Prosecutors say Isaias De Jesus Valencia fled from police and barricaded himself in an apartment building before opening fire. A second officer also was shot in the face but survived.

Valencia is charged with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, among others.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.