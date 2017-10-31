SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California gas prices are about to go up.

Gasoline taxes rise by 12 cents per gallon Wednesday to raise money for fixing roads and highways. It’s the first of several tax and fee hikes that will take effect after lawmakers approved them this year.

AAA spokeswoman Marie Montgomery says the price increase will be mitigated because it coincides with the annual shift to a winter blend of gasoline, which generally reduces prices by about 6 cents per gallon.

Diesel taxes will go up by 20 cents a gallon, and diesel sales taxes will rise by 4 points to 13 percent.

The tax increase has been highly politicized, with two Republican candidates for governor backing efforts to repeal it in next year’s election.