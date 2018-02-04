VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Central California authorities say a fugitive on Tulare County’s Ten Most Wanted list was hit with a stun gun and arrested as he ran from deputies and tried to steal an all-terrain vehicle.
The Fresno Bee reports deputies were at a home for an unrelated incident Saturday when a man started running from a nearby property.
Deputies chased the man as he tried to steal an ATV from a girl. He was taken into custody after deputies used a stun gun on him.
Officials say 40-year-old Miguel Caraves was wanted on suspicion of domestic violence and resisting arrest and for restraining-order and probation violations. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
___
Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com