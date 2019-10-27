A historic fire weather event is unfolding in California, as ferocious down-sloping “Diablo Winds” propel the large and dangerous Kincade Fire toward heavily populated areas.

As of early Sunday morning, the dire forecast scenarios outlined in the preceding days appear to have materialized. Mount St. Helena in Napa County reported sustained winds at 66 mph and gusts to 82 mph; another station near the Kincade Fire, in Healdsburg Hills in Sonoma County, reported 80 mph gusts. Healdsburg Hills North saw a gust to 93 mph.

With wildfire movement rapidly evolving, the Sonoma County sheriff’s office issued a dire alert for residents in parts of Santa Rosa: “Leave while you still can.” Roughly 175,000 people live in the city of Santa Rosa, and many of them will join the 90,000 in Sonoma County who were already told to get out.

And while people fled, fires continued to pop up, fueled by unrelenting winds and bone-dry air.

Forecasters knew several days ago that this weekend’s conditions had the potential to equal, and possibly exceed, those of the October 2017 North Bay firestorms. The worst of those fires, the Tubbs Fire, destroyed 5,636 structures and killed 22 people as it swept across Sonoma County, across subdivisions and into Santa Rosa the night of Oct. 8, 2017.

Unlike the 2017 event, however, the ongoing windstorm is forecast to last nearly two days and be closely followed by more potential offshore wind events in the coming week. It’s also affecting lower elevations more than typical high-wind events do in this region.

Advertising

For Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of the North Bay at “extremely critical” fire danger, its highest fire weather risk category, over an area that includes Napa County, neighboring Solano and Colusa counties, and Yolo County near Sacramento, where meteorologists expect sustained winds to peak between 35 and 50 mph and for gusts to top 70 mph. Widespread relative humidity readings below 10 percent will continue as dry, downslope winds spread across the region.

Strong upper-level winds, moving in concert with northeasterly surface winds, are helping to strengthen gusts at the surface, leading to “explosive fire growth potential.”

Craig Clements, a fire meteorologist at San Jose State University, expected that these conditions would develop. On Saturday, while thousands were traveling south on the US 101 freeway to escape the fire danger, Clements was heading north to the front lines of the Kincade Fire.

The mass exodus seemed warranted.

“This is going to be a wind-driven fire like no one’s seen before,” he said in a Saturday afternoon interview. “This is probably one of the biggest weather incidents in California history.”

Clements and his team at the Fire Weather Research Lab deploy sophisticated technology, including a truck-mounted radar, to study how extreme fires behave and spread, a field in which real-world data is lacking.

“We’re collecting weather data near the fire fronts to both understand extreme fire behavior but also to have a data set for testing next-generation fire behavior models,” he said. These newer models consider not only how weather drives fire, but also how the heat from the fire feeds back into the weather system.

Advertising

While swarms of scientists and weather enthusiasts seek out severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, “we’re the only team that deploys to fires,” he said.

He anticipates that the Kincade Fire will be case study for his team. “Embers are going to be cast and lofted long distances,” enabling the fast spread of the fire.

The ultimate goal of the San Jose University fire lab, like those at other research institutions in the country, is to save lives by providing better forecasts for firefighters and communities that lie in a fire’s path.

Jan Null, a meteorologist who spent years as a National Weather Service forecaster, gave the nefarious autumn winds that can plague the coastal mountain ranges of the San Francisco Bay area the name Diablo, or “devil,” winds.

Most common in October after months without rain, these winds have fanned deadly and destructive fires, including the 1991 Tunnel Fire, which killed 25 people and destroyed nearly 3,000 structures in the hills of Oakland.

But they have a benign source: a cold air mass and resulting high-pressure center that establishes itself in or near northern Nevada and Utah, an area known as the “Great Basin.”

On Saturday night, a high-pressure center over western Montana began funneling winds toward much lower pressure off the California coast. The winds are drying the air out as they descend over the Sierra Nevada and into the Sacramento Valley and again as they move down the lower-elevation coast ranges.

Null said that although this event is likely to be similar in magnitude to the October 2017 windstorm, it could be put into historical context only after a detailed analysis.

Meteorologists, though, have a quick way to determine its overall strength; they look at the pressure gradient, or the difference in surface air pressure, between San Francisco (lower pressure area) and Winnemucca in northern Nevada (higher pressure area). During the 2017 North Bay firestorms, that gradient was -17.8 millibars. The latest overnight reading had the gradient at -11.5 and counting.

In general, the greater the pressure gradient, the higher the winds will be, as air flows from higher to lower pressure.

Whether a windstorm becomes a firestorm that becomes a disaster is not just about the large-scale weather pattern, but a series of contributing factors. These include population growth near forested areas, evacuation decisions, the dryness of vegetation and more.

Climate lays the foundation for wildfire by affecting how dry vegetation will become, and how easily it will burn. As the climate has warmed, vegetation is drying out faster.

Advertising

With repeated dry winds, combined with brief but record-breaking heat waves in California over the summer and fall, plants are now extremely dry around the Bay Area and the North Bay.

If the Tubbs Fire had erupted 10 miles farther north, for example, “you change the whole metric for what the impacts are,” Null said.

“It’s not just the wind, it’s a cascade of events,” he said.