REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Lawyers for two Northern California flight school employees deny accusations that their clients kidnapped a student pilot and tried to send him back to his native China.
Police in Redding arrested flight instructor Jonathan McConkey and his assistant, Kelsi Hoser, on suspicion of kidnapping and conspiracy. Investigators say the pair assaulted Tianshu Shi at his apartment last week and brought him forcibly to the city’s airport.
Lawyers for McConkey and Hoser said in a joint statement Tuesday that their clients “vehemently deny the accusations and intend to prove their innocence.”
The two were released from custody after posting bail. No court date was immediately set.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Televangelist wants his followers to pay for a $54 million private jet. It's his fourth plane.
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
Their employer, IASCO Flight Training, hasn’t returned phone messages seeking comment.
Shi, a trainee in the U.S. on a student visa, sustained minor injuries.