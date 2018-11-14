SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Air quality in Salem and Portland was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups Wednesday afternoon as smoke from wildfires burning in California moved into the state.
The Statesman Journal reports in the Portland area, Multnomah and Washington counties issued voluntary burn restrictions asking people not use fireplaces and woodstoves if possible.
Oregon ranks air quality as good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy or hazardous.
Air quality in Southern Oregon and the rest of the Willamette Valley was moderate, while the rest of the state remained good.
Fifty people have died and more than 100 more are missing in wildfires burning in Northern and Southern California.
Jon Bank, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Portland office says over Wednesday night and Thursday, winds are expected to shift back toward the south.
