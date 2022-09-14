Spies and Navy SEALs are not the only ones who don night vision goggles — at least not anymore.

Now, elite firefighting pilots wear them too.

A handful of firefighting pilots in California, in fact, have used new night goggle technology to combat he destructive Fairview fire near Hemet and the vast Mosquito fire in the Sierra Nevada. The new, yet dangerous-to-use, goggles allow pilots to get closer to wildfires at night, spot new flare-ups and gather other crucial information.

The state-of-the-art goggles and Cal Fire’s modified Blackhawk helicopter are being used, for the first time, to fight wildfires at night.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has 12 modified Blackhawk helicopters that are 33% faster than the reliable Huey aircraft and carry far more water. But only a few of these new Sikorsky Blackhawk helicopters carry the night goggle technology — and pilots must be specially trained because it’s difficult to master.

The elite group of goggle-trained firefighting pilots have attacked vast fires at night in Northern and Southern California, playing a role in the Fairview fire that killed two and blackened 28,000 acres in the Inland Empire.

The new night technology makes firefighter pilots “ready for extended attack,” a Cal Fire spokesperson said in an interview with Fox Channel 40 Sacramento, which is covering the Mosquito fire. The Mosquito fire is the largest in California, blackening 50,000 acres and destroying 24 homes.

For years, attempts to attack wildfires at night were seen as dangerous, and Cal Fire limited its efforts to daylight hours. Normally, a firefighting pilot has a 200-degree field of view. But when wearing the night goggles, their field of vision is far narrower at 40 degrees.

But now, thanks to intensive training of pilots who use the advanced aviation technology, night flying operations are expected to expand.

—

Staff writer Jeff Goertzen contributed to this report.