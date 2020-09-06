Sunday will be one of the hottest days in recent memory across much of California, the day after scorching temperatures set scores of records and intensified destructive wildfires erupting in the state.

Heat and red flag warnings are in effect statewide into the coming week as the heat will continue to fuel the fires already burning and could cause any new blazes to rapidly grow out of control.

The most serious wildfire situation has developed with the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest, about 290 miles north of Los Angeles, which was first detected Friday night and rapidly grew to at least 45,000 acres by Sunday morning.

That fire trapped about 1,000 people near Mammoth Pool reservoir as flames crossed the San Joaquin River, including about 150 people who became trapped at a boat launch, the Associated Press reports.

According to the AP, 200 people were rescued from the Mammoth Pool Campground by helicopter, two of whom were severely injured, 10 with “moderate injuries” and others who had minor or no injuries. The Fresno Bee reports that at one point, people trapped by the flames were told to jump in the water as a last resort should the flames get too close. The Fresno Sheriff ordered new evacuations on Sunday morning as the fire continued to grow.

The Creek Fire sent smoke, embers and fine particles 40,000 feet in the air, forming what is known as a pyrocumulonimbus cloud. Such clouds, which look like explosions from a distance, are fire-driven weather systems. The one seen Saturday was causing lightning to strike areas downwind along with erratic and gusty surface winds.

Advertising

Fires this weekend are what is known as plume-dominated blazes, which occur when the environment is favorable for the upward billowing of smoke and vertical transfer of heat.

Plume-dominated fires can frequently become firestorms, taking on the structure of a thunderstorm due to their incredible vertical release of heat. Extreme fire behavior, as has been seen with the Creek Fire, is often a characteristic of plume-dominated fires.

The Creek Fire appeared to produce multiple fire tornadoes based on Doppler radar data, which revealed vortices inside the fire and smoke plume that matched the size and shape of tornadoes.

A change of wind speed and direction with height known as wind shear caused the smoke plume to rotate. In an unusual turn of events, the smoke plume’s updraft also appeared to repeatedly split, with pairs of oppositely-spinning rotations repeatedly forming and drifting away from one another.

The Loyalton Fire in Lassen County, Calif., produced a family of five or more fire tornadoes barely three weeks ago, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a first of its kind fire tornado warning.

In addition to the Creek Fire, firefighters are still battling the second, third and fourth-largest fires in state history that erupted during a mid-August heat wave and unusual thunderstorms north of San Francisco. While those fires are better contained, the heat, dry weather and shifting, strong offshore winds are causing an uptick in their activity.

Advertising

Since August 15, the state has seen more than 1.5 million acres burned, 900 new fires started, along with eight deaths and nearly 3,300 destroyed structures. An average California fire season sees about 310,000 acres burned, according to Cal Fire, the state firefighting agency.

According to Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at UCLA, the state may set a record for the “most acres burned in the modern era” as soon as Monday.

Firefighting operations will continue to be extremely challenging due to the triple-digit heat and extremely low humidity levels, according to the Weather Service.

Ominously, forecasters are monitoring two periods for strong, desiccating offshore winds to pick up in strength early this week. The first looks to take place tonight through Monday evening, with the next taking shape as a rare early-season Santa Ana wind event in Southern California on Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Weather Service’s forecast office in Los Angeles is predicting “elevated to critical fire danger” today through Wednesday.

Numerous locations throughout the state are likely to set monthly high temperature records Sunday as a “dangerous to potentially deadly” extreme heat event continues, according to the Weather Service. The Weather Service office in Los Angeles is describing Sunday’s heat as “kiln-like.”

Advertising

Some all-time high temperatures and numerous daily records are in jeopardy as a sprawling and unusually potent area of high pressure, also known as a heat dome, covers the West.

In a sign of the heat to come Sunday, some locations from the San Fernando Valley to parts of L.A. County failed to see temperatures drop below the 90s on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. In fact, two temperature stations in the L.A. area were still hovering above the century mark at 3:02 a.m. local time, the Weather Service stated.

High temperatures in Southern California Sunday will range from 105 to 115 degrees near the coast to up to 120 degrees in inland areas, which would edge past all-time high temperature records in some locations.

Some of the noteworthy temperature records that have already fallen include:

– Burbank, Calif., tied its high temperature record of 114 degrees on Saturday.

– Palm Springs hit 122 degrees, breaking its previous September record from 1950.

– Death Valley, Calif., set a September record with a high of 125, beating the old record of 123, set in 1996. This comes just two weeks after hitting 130 degrees, an August record, and the highest temperature observed globally since at least 1931.

Sponsored

The massive heat dome sprawled over western North America established September records from Mexico to the Colorado Rockies. Mexicali, Mexico, soared to 121.1 degrees (49.5 Celsius), the country’s hottest temperature ever observed during the month. Denver hit 101 degrees, its highest September temperature and the latest on record it has crossed the century mark. Nearby Boulder hit 99, its hottest temperature so late in the year. On Tuesday, both Denver and Boulder are expecting snow.

On Sunday in California, one of the only factors that may prevent heat records in some areas could be wildfire smoke, which can cool surface temperatures slightly. Even so, the Weather Service is predicting a September record high of 112 degrees in Fresno.

Temperatures are forecast to cool some by Tuesday but remain above normal in most of California for much of the week.

Studies show human-caused climate change is tilting the odds in favor of more frequent, severe and longer lasting heat waves, as well as larger wildfires throughout large parts of the West. New research published last month, for example, shows climate change is tied to more frequent occurrences of extreme-fire-risk days in parts of California during the fall (meteorologists define the fall as beginning on Sept. 1).

The heat wave has prompted warnings from the operator of California’s electricity grid that rolling blackouts may need to be instituted during times of peak power use, and it has asked residents to take steps to reduce electricity use during times of peak demand. A “Stage 2 warning” issued Saturday, indicating all efforts at outage mitigation had been taken, was not followed by outages, but that may occur Sunday.

The state utility PG&E has also warned it may institute rolling outages if winds get too high early this week, since its power infrastructure has been blamed for sparking some of the state’s largest and deadliest blazes in recent years.

Extreme heat has been the top weather-related killer in the United States during the past 30 years, and combined with poor air quality from nearby fires as well as the novel coronavirus epidemic, the health threat is particularly acute. Air conditioning provides the best protection from excessive heat but, rather than risking exposure to the virus at cooling shelters, the pandemic may keep people who lack air conditioning at home.

– – –

The Washington Post’s Matthew Cappucci and Jason Samenow contributed to this report.