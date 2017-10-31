SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an escaped California prison inmate was recaptured after a violent struggle following five days on the lam.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation captured 52-year-old Todd Willis on Tuesday. Willis walked away from the minimum security section of Folsom Prison on Oct. 26.

A resident reported seeing Willis walking in a Sacramento suburb. The corrections department says Willis attempted to flee when police approached him and a brief scuffle ensued.

Willis was returned to prison after being treated for his unspecified injuries at a local hospital.

Willis is serving a four-year sentence for assault. He was scheduled for release in July 2018.

