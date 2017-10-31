SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an escaped California prison inmate was recaptured after a violent struggle following five days on the lam.
The Sacramento Bee reported that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation captured 52-year-old Todd Willis on Tuesday. Willis walked away from the minimum security section of Folsom Prison on Oct. 26.
A resident reported seeing Willis walking in a Sacramento suburb. The corrections department says Willis attempted to flee when police approached him and a brief scuffle ensued.
Willis was returned to prison after being treated for his unspecified injuries at a local hospital.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
Willis is serving a four-year sentence for assault. He was scheduled for release in July 2018.
___
Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com