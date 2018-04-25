PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a pickup that rolled over was fatally crushed by a big rig as his son stopped to help on a Southern California desert road.
The California Highway Patrol says the Ford F-150 crashed late Tuesday in the Llano area east of Palmdale.
KABC-TV reports the driver’s son was nearby and came to assist his father. The driver of a big rig also stopped to help.
Officials say minutes later another big rig crashed into the pickup, crushing it between both semi-trucks. The pickup driver died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
The CHP is investigating both crashes.