SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A convicted drunken driver has been arrested on murder charges for a July crash in Southern California that killed three people.
Jeremy Greenwood of Rialto was arrested Wednesday. He remains jailed and it’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Prosecutors say Greenwood was drunk and doing 86 mph when his car ran a red light in Irvine in July and struck another car.
The driver of the second car and two passengers died. A third passenger in that car suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Authorities say Greenwood had a 2012 Los Angeles conviction for driving under the influence.
If convicted, he’s facing up to 51 years to life in prison.