RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with two jail inmates.
The East Bay Times reports that 26-year-old Patrick Morseman was arrested Wednesday. He’s free on bail and it’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Morseman works at the West Contra Costa County jail. Authorities say they determined he had consensual sex with two inmates, which would violate state law.
However, an attorney for the women alleges that Morseman forced them to perform oral sex and had intercourse with one woman.
Sheriff David Livingston issued a statement saying that the deputy’s actions are “criminal, offensive and do not reflect the good work” of other employees.
The sheriff says his office has begun the process of firing Morseman.