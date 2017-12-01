SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The 53 U.S. House members from California have joined together to request $4.4 billion in federal aid to recover from October’s destructive wildfires.
It’s a rare bipartisan call for action following the deadliest fires in state history, which killed 44 people and destroyed 8,800 structures. The delegation sent its letter Friday to leaders of the House Appropriations Committee.
The state’s new $4.4 billion request is down from the $7.4 billion sought by Gov. Jerry Brown and California Democrats last month. California Republicans had asked President Donald Trump to provide aid without specifying an amount.
The state lowered its request from the U.S. Department of Agriculture by $3 billion.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach met with Tennessee's AD John Currie, then the Volunteers fired him WATCH
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
No one from the governor’s office or the state Office of Emergency Services was available to comment Friday on the revised number.