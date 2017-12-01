SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The 53 U.S. House members from California have joined together to request $4.4 billion in federal aid to recover from October’s destructive wildfires.

It’s a rare bipartisan call for action following the deadliest fires in state history, which killed 44 people and destroyed 8,800 structures. The delegation sent its letter Friday to leaders of the House Appropriations Committee.

The state’s new $4.4 billion request is down from the $7.4 billion sought by Gov. Jerry Brown and California Democrats last month. California Republicans had asked President Donald Trump to provide aid without specifying an amount.

The state lowered its request from the U.S. Department of Agriculture by $3 billion.

No one from the governor’s office or the state Office of Emergency Services was available to comment Friday on the revised number.