SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The policymaking body for California’s courts says it has paid more than $500,000 in taxpayer funds since 2011 to settle five complaints of sexual harassment against judges and court employees.

The Judicial Council released the figures on Friday. They were first reported by the legal publication, the Recorder.

The council said three of the complaints were against judges and two were against court employees.

The council said it has paid another roughly $80,000 since 2010 to investigate sexual harassment allegations against five judicial officers.

It did not disclose any names or details of the individual cases.

The Judicial Council’s figures come as California’s Legislature has been embroiled in sexual misconduct scandals that have brought down several lawmakers.