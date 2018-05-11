RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple has been charged with illegally making and selling assault weapons from their home.
Bearl and Sarah Anne Leach of Moreno Valley were arrested this week after being charged with 70 felony counts, including manufacturing assault weapons and possessing high-capacity magazines.
Their scheduled Friday arraignment was continued and they’re being held on $2 million bail each. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the couple had an attorney.
Investigators say a tip led members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and members of an FBI joint terrorism task force to search the couple’s home.
Investigators say they found what appeared to be unregistered assault weapons that had been custom-designed for each buyer.