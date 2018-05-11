PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a man with a gun at a high school in the city of Palmdale.
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau says the report was received at 7:05 a.m. Friday and deputies were sent to Highland High School.
Deputy Charles Moore says there is no confirmation of an actual person with a gun or any shooting.
Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.
