PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a man with a gun at a high school in the city of Palmdale.

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau says the report was received at 7:05 a.m. Friday and deputies were sent to Highland High School.

Deputy Charles Moore says there is no confirmation of an actual person with a gun or any shooting.

Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.