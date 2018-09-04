SAN DIEGO (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California will likely go to trial on corruption charges after Election Day.

In federal court in San Diego on Tuesday, all sides agreed a trial could begin in late November, though no date was set. Protesters outside the courthouse chanted, “Hunter has to go!”

Hunter and his wife have pleaded not guilty to spending more than $250,000 in campaign funds on trips, clothing, groceries and other personal expenses and trying to conceal the spending.

He’s facing re-election in the heavily Republican district near San Diego on Nov. 6.

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that two separate federal indictments, one against Hunter and another against New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, placed the GOP in jeopardy in the midterm election.