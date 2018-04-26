SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco computer expert who won $3 million in state contracts has been sentenced for bid rigging.
John Brewer, who pleaded guilty in January, was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison. He could have faced up to 10 years in prison.
Authorities say Brewer conspired with two competitors to submit inflated bids to ensure Brewer’s computer security company won the contracts with the lowest bids.
He won 40 state contracts from the Department of Justice, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Insurance and the Employment Development Department.
A co-defendant, Brent Vinch, pleaded guilty last year and awaits sentencing.