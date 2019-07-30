Border crisis, meet Teetertotter Wall.

A pair of California college profs have installed pink seesaws along the border fence between Sunland Park, N.M., and Anapra, Mexico, that enable kids to play together across the man-made barrier that would separate them.

University of California, Berkeley architecture professor Ronald Rael and San Jose State University assistant professor of design Virginia San Fratello are erasing, at least psychologically, one of the artificial boundaries between the two countries.

They have been envisioning this “Teetertotter Wall” since 2009. Sunland Park is just west of El Paso, Texas, and Anapra is at the northwestern edge of Ciudad Juarez on the Mexico side.

San Fratello, an artist and designer, and Rael have taken a region most commonly associated with violence and infused it with play.

“One of the most incredible experiences of my and (San Fratello’s) career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement and togetherness at the border wall,” Rael wrote on Instagram. “The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S.-Mexico relations, and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side.”

Besides that, it’s just plain fun, as video posted to Instagram attests.

That fun is both a rebuke and a stark contrast to the controversy surrounding U.S. government policy at the border, where children have been separated from their asylum-seeking parents and held in squalid conditions in overcrowded facilities for weeks or months. Several children have died since the end of 2018 while in government custody.

Sunland Park has been a border flashpoint this year, CNN noted. In April, an armed, right-wing private militia group detained migrants illegally, and its leader was arrested.

The project grew out of a book, “Borderwall as Architecture: A Manifesto for the U.S.-Mexico Boundary” (University of California Press, 2017), a fanciful depiction of alternate border scenarios designed to showcase the futility of erecting barriers.

The Teetertotter Wall stems from one of the plans presented in the book that have been made part of the permanent exhibit at the New York Museum of Modern Art, UC Berkeley said in a statement in 2016.

“In its current form, it reflects the inflexibility of an ancient strategy of a wall as a singular means of security,” Rael wrote in The Architect’s Newspaper in 2016. “Instead, it could be reimagined not only as a security measure, but also as a productive infrastructure that contributes positively to a borderland ecosystem, breaking the cycle of violence from where it comes.”

