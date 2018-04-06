NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California man convicted of sodomizing a little girl has been resentenced to 25 years to life in prison after initially being given a 10-year term.

Kevin Rojano-Nieto also was ordered Friday to register as a sex offender.

The new sentence was ordered by an appeals court that found Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Marc Kelly erred in handing down the original lenient sentence.

The controversy led to an unsuccessful drive to recall the judge.