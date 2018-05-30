SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would lift some of the secrecy surrounding reports on shootings and other use of force by police under a bill advancing in the Legislature.

Senators on Wednesday approved allowing public release of records when police officers are found to have improperly used force or discharged a firearm, committed sexual assaults on the job, or have been dishonest in their official duties.

Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley says her bill would help restore public trust in police during a time of national angst over shootings of minorities by police. She says current California law is among the nation’s most secretive.

Republican Sen. Jeff Stone of Temecula says the disclosure could open officers to more attacks and criticism.

The measure was sent to the Assembly on a 25-11 vote.