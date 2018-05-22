Share story

By
The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general has appealed a judge’s decision to toss a 2016 state law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday asked for a stay and reversal of a judge’s ruling last week that the law was unconstitutionally approved by the state Legislature.

Becerra says the law was legitimately passed during a special legislative session on health issues.

The judge found the session was dedicated to other topics and the law shouldn’t have been included.

He didn’t address the legal issue of whether it was proper to let people end their own lives.

The law lets adults obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs if a doctor has determined they have six months or less to live. Groups challenged the law in court.

