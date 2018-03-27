SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California attorney general’s office is joining an investigation into the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police to provide independent oversight.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced the partnership Tuesday alongside Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah). He says he hopes it will build “faith and confidence” in the investigation.

The police are investigating the shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark on March 18 by two officers who thought he had a gun. He was holding only a cellphone.

The police had been responding to a call of someone breaking car windows.

Activists have called for greater independence in the investigation and some have argued the two officers should be charged.

Hahn promised transparency in the investigation and urged protesters to exercise calm.