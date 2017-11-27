ANGELS CAMP, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the Northern California man found with methamphetamine and a human skull during a Northern California traffic stop.
Angels camp police say 41-year-old Joshua Davis of Murphys was arrested on charges of possessing methamphetamine, disturbing or removing human remains and driving with a suspended license. He was also cited for a parole violation.
Police said Monday that Davis’ car was pulled over Nov. 22 for failing to halt at a stop-sign limit line.
They say a search of the car before it was to be towed revealed methamphetamine behind the fuel door and the skull in the trunk.
Authorities are trying to determine the skull’s identity.
Police didn’t know if Davis has retained an attorney and his phone number is unlisted.