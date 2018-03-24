BOONE, N.C. (AP) — The calendar might say spring, but winter isn’t finished with North Carolina yet.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the mountains for Saturday where 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of snow could fall Saturday.
Forecasters say snow and sleet could mix with rain in places like Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Durham and Raleigh.
It’s just the latest round of wintery weather in an unusually cold March. Some places in northern North Carolina have already seen three rounds of light snow.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
After the rain and snow, it will remain cold through Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s. But by the end of next week, the highs should be feeling more like spring in the 60s and 70s.