BOONE, N.C. (AP) — The calendar might say spring, but winter isn’t finished with North Carolina yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the mountains for Saturday where 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of snow could fall Saturday.

Forecasters say snow and sleet could mix with rain in places like Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Durham and Raleigh.

It’s just the latest round of wintery weather in an unusually cold March. Some places in northern North Carolina have already seen three rounds of light snow.

After the rain and snow, it will remain cold through Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s. But by the end of next week, the highs should be feeling more like spring in the 60s and 70s.