SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California state university has suspended fraternities and sororities after photos surfaced showing a fraternity member in blackface and others dressed up as gang members.

Jeffrey D. Armstrong, president of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, announced the action Tuesday.

The university had previously suspended one fraternity involved in the blackface incident. Armstrong says he took the wider action after learning of “another incident of racial profiling and cultural appropriation” involving a second fraternity.

Among measures, Armstrong says the university is hiring an independent African-American diversity and inclusion specialist to work with administration, faculty, staff and students.

Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said in an email to The Tribune newspaper the suspension also involves wider problems that Greek organizations have been involved in over the past few years.