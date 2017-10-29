ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cafeteria workers in St. Paul Public Schools have voted to approve a new two-year contract.

The tentative agreement calls for starting-wage increases, cost-of-living increases and improved pay for longtime employees.

The workers are represented by Teamsters Local 320 and voted to approve the proposal Thursday night. The school board will vote on the agreement on Nov. 14.

The Star Tribune reports the proposed contract includes 2 percent wage increases at the start of 2018 and 2019. After cost-of-living adjustments, employees making less will move to $15 an hour starting June 22, 2019.