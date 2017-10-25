LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caesars Entertainment’s top executive says his company is seeing a decrease in casino play from Asian guests as a result of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

Caesars President and CEO Mark Frissora told a group of investors Tuesday in New York that it could be three or four months before some players return and that business levels are slowly returning with each passing week after the Oct. 1 shooting.

Frissora also says Caesars has a plan that will develop land in front of Caesars Palace, as well as land it owns behind properties on the east side of the Strip and Koval Lane.

The only details of the plan Frissora shared was about a new convention center the company is planning to build behind the Flamingo and Harrah’s.