LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caesars Entertainment will stop offering free self-parking for Nevada residents at seven of its hotel-casinos on the Strip.

KLAS-TV reports that Nevada residents will pay to park starting Nov. 2 at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, The Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel & Casino and Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Parking will be remain free at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and free to members of the Total Rewards loyalty program who are rated “Platinum” or higher.

Richard Broome with Caesars Entertainment says the company noticed more people coming to the properties only to park, limiting spaces for other customers.

The company announced earlier this year that it was ending free self-parking for out-of-state customers.

Hotel-casinos on the Strip started imposing parking fees last year, ending the long-held entitlement in Vegas.

