SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Contractors will outfit a 30-mile section of Interstate 74 in central Indiana with cable barriers intended to prevent deadly crashes.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the $2 million project will begin as early as December and should be complete by next summer.
The cable safety barriers will be installed along I-74’s median starting at Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ southeast side, extending through Shelby County and ending in northwestern Decatur County.
Motorists using I-74 should be alert for workers in the median and some temporary lane restrictions.
Cable barrier systems are lines of highly tensioned cables running between anchored posts in the medians of roads. Most states using cable barriers in medians report at least a 90 percent decrease in cross-median crash fatalities.