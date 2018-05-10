TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona park north of Tucson will undergo a $4 million makeover after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive budget was approved by the state Legislature.
The Arizona Daily Star reports the budget allocation was approved last week on a proposal to add rental cabins, recreational vehicle sites, tent sites and new trails to Oracle State Park, which is currently open only for day use.
The upgrades to the 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) park near the community of Oracle are expected to increase the park’s annual revenue by $1.2 million. The state park now operates at a net annual deficit of $286,000, according to budget documents.
Arizona State Parks and Trails officials say they will form a technical advisory committee to plan the work and guide the process.
___
Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com