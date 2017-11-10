MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Yellow Cab driver in Georgia was shot in the chest and drove himself to a hospital.
The Telegraph of Macon reports 25-year-old Antonio Pryor went to Colonial Terrace Apartments to pick up a customer Wednesday night.
While waiting, a male entered the back of the cab. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a ski mask-wearing man approached the driver’s window and shot Pryor.
The men fled, and Pryor drove himself about three miles to a hospital. Authorities say he’s in stable condition.
Sgt. Linda Howard says investigators aren’t sure if the person in the backseat was involved. Further details haven’t been released.
