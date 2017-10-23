PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU Broadcasting is giving up its PBS television affiliation and abandoning its classical music format on radio.

A major overhaul is underway at the Provo company, one that will scrap two Utah brands to focus the organization on national aspirations.

As of June 30, KBYU-Channel 11 will terminate its affiliation with PBS and become an over-the-air outlet for cable/satellite channel BYUtv in Utah.

On the radio side, KBYU-FM will become an over-the-air outlet for BYUradio, currently available on Sirius XM and online, and eliminate its classical music programming.

BYU Broadcasting Managing Director Michael Dunn calls the changes “bold” and says the decisions make it possible for BYUtv to expand its national reach.