Share story

By
The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU Broadcasting is giving up its PBS television affiliation and abandoning its classical music format on radio.

A major overhaul is underway at the Provo company, one that will scrap two Utah brands to focus the organization on national aspirations.

As of June 30, KBYU-Channel 11 will terminate its affiliation with PBS and become an over-the-air outlet for cable/satellite channel BYUtv in Utah.

On the radio side, KBYU-FM will become an over-the-air outlet for BYUradio, currently available on Sirius XM and online, and eliminate its classical music programming.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

BYU Broadcasting Managing Director Michael Dunn calls the changes “bold” and says the decisions make it possible for BYUtv to expand its national reach.

The Associated Press