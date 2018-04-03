HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz (BY’-suh-wits) says she’s now officially running for governor.
The Middletown Democrat on Tuesday announced she has filed paperwork needed to seek the party’s endorsement. She was previously exploring a possible run.
Bysiewicz says she’ll “fight for good-paying jobs to keep our children in Connecticut,” pay equity for women, health care for everyone and cleaner environment.
She is one of the better-known candidates or potential candidates in the 2018 gubernatorial race, which has attracted about two dozen contenders. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term in office.
Bysiewicz served as secretary of the state from 1999 to 2011. A former state representative, she previously ran for governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate. She’s currently a lawyer in private practice.