AMSTERDAM (AP) — A ban on group-powered pedicabs that are popular with inebriated tourists and stag parties has taken effect in the busiest sections of downtown Amsterdam.
The ban on so-called “beer bikes” kicked in Wednesday, a day after a court rejected arguments from four operators that the prohibition promoted by the Dutch capital was too drastic. The Amsterdam city government says the contraptions are a public nuisance.
The pedal-powered vehicles resemble small trailers more than bicycles and are configured to work as bars on wheels. Passengers sit around a table on stools fitted with pedals and trundle around the city while they are served beer and other drinks.
Beer bikes have long angered Amsterdam residents, who complain they block roads and cycling paths and encourage drunk and rowdy tourists.
