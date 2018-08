NEW YORK — A swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City when they made their home atop a hot dog stand.

It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The New York Police Department’s beekeepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the insects.

WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor’s umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.

In a tweet, the NYPD said that “no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind.”