NEW YORK — A swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City when they made their home atop a hot dog stand.
It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The New York Police Department’s beekeepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the insects.
WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor’s umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.
In a tweet, the NYPD said that “no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind.”