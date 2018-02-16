BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — The architect behind Butte’s new terminal airport says its design was meant to be fun and capture the history and essence of the Mining City.

The Montana Standard reports an opening ceremony for the $10.5 million building designed by Butte native Paul Powers was held Thursday.

The terminal features a custom-made metal gate inspired by cages that lower workers into mines, stained glass and checkerboard portals inspired by Butte churches and a wide headframe entrance.

Now that the terminal is completed, Airport Authority Board Chairman David Holman says they are looking to draw in another airline.

The terminal will start operating next week after more equipment from the old building is brought over.

Holman says they plan to tear down the old terminal in August.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com