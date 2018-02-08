BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A woman who had supervisory responsibilities at the Butte Pre-release Center has been given a deferred sentence for having sex with a male inmate in late 2016.
The Montana Standard reports 30-year-old Brittany Popovich went to authorities after the inmate threatened to divulge their relationship if she didn’t find a way to cover up the fact that a random urinalysis showed he had used methamphetamine.
Under state law, an inmate cannot give consent for sex with a supervisor at a correctional facility.
Popovich pleaded guilty last week to felony sexual intercourse without consent. District Judge Brad Newman gave Popvich an 18-month deferred sentence. If she follows the terms of her probation during that time, she can request that the felony charge be dismissed.
___
Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com