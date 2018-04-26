BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A 25-year-old Butte man has been sentenced to 25 years in state custody after pleading guilty to trying to shoot a woman with whom he became obsessed.

The Montana Standard reports District Judge Brad Newman sentenced Kyle Robert Sholey on Wednesday for attempted deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors say Sholey went out with the woman once or twice five or six years ago and had stalked her on-and-off since. On May 1, 2017, Sholey tried to barge into the woman’s apartment with a pistol and a stun gun. He pulled the trigger on the pistol several times, but it did not fire. Sholey fled and shot himself in the face.

The health department will determine Sholey’s placement, but Newman recommended the secure Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. His family testified he struggles with severe mental health issues.

