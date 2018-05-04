GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust that Green Bay police say was more than a year in the making and resulted in the seizure of about 20 pounds of marijuana.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home Thursday. Police Chief Andrew Smith says they seized the marijuana worth about $70,000 on the street, along with two guns and $7,600 in cash.

Two women and two men were arrested. They range in age from 18 to 42.

Children ages 1 and 13 who were in the home were turned over to Child Protective Services.

Police say they think the bust will put a dent in the illegal marijuana market in Green Bay.