Nation & World Businesswoman Cindy Axne wins Iowa 3rd District Democratic primary, will face GOP Rep. David Young Originally published June 5, 2018 at 7:48 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Businesswoman Cindy Axne wins Iowa 3rd District Democratic primary, will face GOP Rep. David Young.