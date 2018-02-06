ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Rockville-based businessman is announcing his plans to run for U.S. Senate in Maryland as an independent.
Neal Simon is making the announcement in Rockville Tuesday. He says voters around the state are fed up with Washington’s partisan politics and feel “politically homeless.”
Simon, who is making his first run at public office, says he believes in bringing people together and leading from the middle.
He will need to present 10,000 valid signatures to the state elections board to get on the ballot.
Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, filed his candidacy Monday. The Senate race has received attention in recent weeks, after former U.S. Army private Chelsea Manning announced she was running in the Democratic primary.
The filing deadline for candidates is Feb. 27. The primary is June 26.