IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho businesses that rely on steelhead fishing are bracing for how the suspension of the season will impact finances.

The Post Register reports fishing outfitters and guides along the Salmon River already are seeing spring booking cancellations due to the unknown status of spring steelhead season.

Steelhead fishing on the Salmon River was cut short this year after a threat of a lawsuit from conservation groups forced the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to indefinitely suspend the season.

Jess Baugh, owner of Mountain River Outfitters, a family-owned fishing outfitter based in Riggins, says the suspension is going to hurt “all of the communities along the Salmon River and the Clearwater.”

Several business owners say Idaho Fish and Game representatives have been meeting with businesses to discuss details of the suspension and what the future will hold.

