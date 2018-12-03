IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho businesses that rely on steelhead fishing are bracing for how the suspension of the season will impact finances.
The Post Register reports fishing outfitters and guides along the Salmon River already are seeing spring booking cancellations due to the unknown status of spring steelhead season.
Steelhead fishing on the Salmon River was cut short this year after a threat of a lawsuit from conservation groups forced the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to indefinitely suspend the season.
Jess Baugh, owner of Mountain River Outfitters, a family-owned fishing outfitter based in Riggins, says the suspension is going to hurt “all of the communities along the Salmon River and the Clearwater.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime VIEW
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- ‘Where are we going?’: George Bush’s final days
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Several business owners say Idaho Fish and Game representatives have been meeting with businesses to discuss details of the suspension and what the future will hold.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com