INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Multimillionaire Mike Braun has blamed what he calls career politicians for outsourcing good-paying jobs overseas, while pledging he’ll help bring them back.
Yet when it comes to the U.S. Senate candidate’s own business empire, The Associated Press has found his record falls far short of his campaign rhetoric.
The AP found the former Indiana state representative’s national auto parts distribution company imports goods from the same overseas countries he has criticized for taking American jobs. And some workers have sued, claiming long hours and unsafe working conditions.
Braun is locked in a bitter Republican primary with two congressmen for the right to challenge Democrat Joe Donnelly.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Campaign spokesman Josh Kelley says Braun tries to distribute American-made goods but faces profitability challenges in a global economy.