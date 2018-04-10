SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The owner of a smoke shop adjacent to a building that collapsed in Sioux Falls has filed a lawsuit claiming he was wrongly evicted.
Tim Kant operated Eastwold Smoke Shop which was next to the Copper Lounge that collapsed in December 2016 and killed construction worker Ethan McMahon.
The Argus Leader says Kant is suing Legacy Developments and the owners of the former Copper Lounge, saying he was forced out of Eastwold in violation of his lease. The lawsuit says Kant suffered damages that include lost income, inventory losses, and business interruption expenses.
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com