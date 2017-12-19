CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Business and Industry Association is asking the Executive Council to reject the state’s contract with a company to build its statewide public safety communications network.
Earlier this month, New Hampshire became the first state to say it will reject the First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet, the nationwide public safety communications system that’s been approved in two-thirds of the rest of the country.
New Hampshire will use Rivada Networks. The BIA, in a letter to the council Tuesday, asked that New Hampshire opt back into FirstNet, saying the alternative may result in inadequate coverage and leave the state on the hook for potentially millions of dollars.
New Hampshire has until Dec. 28 to change its mind.
The council is meeting Wednesday; the Rivada contract isn’t on its agenda.